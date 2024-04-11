ModernGhana logo
Sheikh Amin Bamba leds Muslims in Eidul-fitr prayers in Tamale, urges them to hold Ramadan values

By Nurudeen Ibrahim || Contributor
The principal Chief Imam of Masjidul Qudwah in the Tamale Metropolitan of the Northern Region, Sheikh Mohammed Amin Bamba has charged Muslims to continue to hold the values of forgiveness, charity and kindness throughout the year.

According to him, the values put into practice during the just-ended thirty days of fasting (Ramadan) should be replicated for the rest of the months.

Addressing thousands of Muslim congregants at the Mosque today Wednesday 10th April, 2024 as part of the Eidul-fitr celebration, Sheikh Amin Bamba advised Muslims not to revisit the wrongs by pursuing a positive dream of purpose.

“Let us not forget the lessons we have learned during this sacred month and strive to carry them forward in our daily lives. As we conclude the blessed month and celebrate Eidil-fitr today, there's the need for us to carry the spirit of generosity, compassion and unity that we have fostered throughout these thirty days,” he said.

Sheikh Amin Bamba indicated the need for development, calling on Ghanaians to support each other and to work towards the betterment of society.

He further prayed for the success and development of the country, urging the congregants to continue praying for the leaders of the State.

