My faith and religion abhor same sex relationship – Bawumia
The Vice President, Dr Mohammudu Bawumia, says he does not support or condone same sex marriage in any form.

He said his faith and religion abhors the practice of same sex and he would not in any way, support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.

Addressing hundreds of Muslims during the Eid prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque, he said his belief was consistent with the stance of his religion, Islam, other religions such as Christianity, as well as the social and cultural norms of Ghana.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

“First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and social norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.

“Furthermore, as a muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia, who is also the Flag-bearer of the ruling NPP, said the Holy Quran was replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ+ acts, including same sex marriages.

“My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts,” no shades of grey,” he pointed out.

“I personally, therefore, cannot support that which my religion and indeed all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocally forbid.

“All the major religious traditions in Ghana are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to now, and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah,” he emphasized.

Ghana's parliament has passed the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and it is now waiting for presidential accent.

President Akufo-Addo had already indicated his inability to accent to the Bill for it to become law, since the constitutionality of the Bill is being challenged in the Supreme Court by some human rights groups and activists.

