No ifs, no buts; I stand against LGBTQ+ – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he cannot support the practice of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

There has been pressure on the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to declare his stance on LGBTQ+ since the Bill was passed in Parliament last month.

Speaking at the Kumasi Central Mosque on Thursday, April 11, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia broke his silence on the matter.

He argued that his belief as a Muslim and recognising that Ghanaian cultural and social values go against LGBTQ+ makes it impossible for him to support such a practice.

“First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.

"Furthermore, as Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no "ifs" or "buts". No shades of grey.

“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana as well as our societal norms and values, clearly and unequivocally forbid,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed.

According to the Vice President, he will oppose LGBTQ+ when he becomes President after the 2024 general election.

“All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah,” Dr. Bawumia indicated.

