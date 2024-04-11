'Performance Tracker shows real projects, unlike Green Book's artistic impressions’ —Akufo-Addo's lawyer'

Kow Essuman, the legal counsel for President Nana Akufo-Addo has defended Ghana's new project Performance Tracker.

He says it features real documented progress updates of infrastructure projects, unlike past government publications.

In a post via X on Thursday, April 11, lawyer Kow Essuman said the Performance Tracker will be a more transparent and accurate depiction of works undertaken compared to the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Green Book.

"It will come down to this: #PerformanceTracker vs. #GreenBook. Real projects against artistic impressions," Mr. Essuman wrote.

He questioned critics holding "crunch meetings" to discredit details on the tracking platform.

“Just tell them to show you which page of the Green Book that project is," the president's counsel challenged.

The Performance Tracker was officially launched on Wednesday by the government as an online database meant to increase accountability in project delivery.

It features photos, videos and visualizations of infrastructure works nationwide.

In contrast, Mr. Essuman implied the NDC's Green Book - which documented its achievement in 2016 - relied more on concept drawings and visions rather than proper documentation of physical progress on the ground.