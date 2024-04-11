ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13

NPP NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its Agona West Parliamentary Primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The National Secretariat of the party has, therefore, released the protocols governing the conduct of the primary in a statement signed and issued by General Secretary, Justin Kodua on Wednesday.

“These protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process,” the statement added.

The statement specifies that there will be a single voting centre located at Otabilkrom Astroturf, Agona Swedru.

“The Electoral Commission of Ghana shall supervise the conduct of the election and shall have the full responsibility of ensuring a transparent, free, and fair election.”

The statement further clarifies that “Security activities rest exclusively with the Ghana Police Service, and access beyond security perimeters is restricted to delegates, persons appointed by the National Secretariat and Region as election supervisors, contestants, and their accredited agents.”

The election will be supervised by representatives from the national secretariat and the region.

“There will be no congregation on the day of voting. Therefore, there shall be no provision to address delegates or the public by any national party executive, any government official, a regional party executive, constituency executives, contestants, or their representatives on the day of the voting,” the statement added.

The statement also outlines expectations for voters, stating that they are expected to “walk-in” freely by themselves and that there shall be no camping of delegates.

“No delegate shall be escorted to the voting screen except those with mobility issues and with Electoral Commission consent,” it concludes.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

African families could've been 35 wealthier with sustained growth – World Bank African families could've been 35% wealthier with sustained growth – World Bank

2 hours ago

NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13 NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13

2 hours ago

2024 Eid-ul-Fitr: Chief Imam calls for peace 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr: Chief Imam calls for peace

2 hours ago

Fire destroy shops at Madina Market Fire destroy shops at Madina Market

2 hours ago

Nigeria recovers 24million in poverty minister investigation — EFCC Nigeria recovers $24million in poverty minister investigation — EFCC

2 hours ago

Weve not approved commercialisation of maize, soya bean products – Agriculture Ministry We’ve not approved commercialisation of maize, soya bean products – Agriculture ...

2 hours ago

Ignore Bawumias stale lie, free SHS will thrive under Mahama – Clement Apaak Ignore Bawumia’s stale lie, free SHS will thrive under Mahama – Clement Apaak

2 hours ago

Ghana and Burkina Faso collaborate to resolve buffer zone encroachment Ghana and Burkina Faso collaborate to resolve buffer zone encroachment

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP Flagbear Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Election 2024: ‘55% of youth voters prefer Mahama while 36% prefer Bawumia — Glo...

2 hours ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana Business School Government’s performance tracker won’t even pass for an undergraduate project — ...

Just in....
body-container-line