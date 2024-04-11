Bogoso: Residents benefit from NATDeF medical outreach

In a remarkable display of philanthropy and community service, the Nana Adwoa Tanaa II Development Foundation has recently organized a medical outreach program in Bogoso, where over 400 residents benefitted.

The two-day event which ended 3rd April 2024 was aimed to provide essential healthcare services to those in need, reflecting the foundation's commitment to improving the welfare of members of the community.

The founder of the NGO, Nana Adwoa Tanaa II, expressed profound joy and satisfaction at the overwhelming turnout and the significant number of beneficiaries despite a short notice ahead of the programme.

"Our foundation's mission has always been to make a tangible difference in the lives of people, and seeing over 400 residents benefit from this program reaffirms our dedication to our cause," remarked Nana Adwoa Tanaa II.

The success of the medical outreach program was made possible through the generous support of TOBINCO Pharmaceuticals, whose contribution played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the initiative. Their collaboration with the Nana Adwoa Tanaa II Development Foundation underscores the need of such partnerships in addressing healthcare disparities and promoting community well-being.

Residents of Bogoso and its environs who benefitted expressed gratitude for the much-needed medical assistance provided during the outreach program. The comprehensive services offered, including health screenings, consultations, and medication distribution.

Volunteers and healthcare professionals from Mega Life Sciences, See Bright Optical and Municipal Health Directorate worked tirelessly throughout the two days, demonstrating unwavering dedication and compassion towards their fellow citizens.

The impact of the medical outreach extended beyond immediate healthcare needs, fostering a sense of empowerment and hope within the community. By addressing health challenges head-on, the initiative served as a catalyst for broader conversations about health education and prevention, laying the groundwork for sustainable improvements in the future.

Nana Adwoa Tanaa II Development Foundation, had previously in two consecutive years, paid for over 3,000 residents within her division who did not have National Health Insurance Card.