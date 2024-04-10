ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Penis Shrinking: Three arrested for beating student

Crime & Punishment Penis Shrinking: Three arrested for beating student
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Three persons who assaulted a student for allegedly causing a tricycle rider's penis to shrink have appeared before a District Court at Awutu Breku in the Central Region.

The three are Zakaria Zulkani, Seidu Abdul Nasir and Innusah Musah, all tricycle riders.

They have been charged with publication of false news, deceiving public officer, conspiracy to commit crime and assault.

The court presided over by Naomi A. A. Kuntour did not take their pleas and remanded them into police custody.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Chief Inspector Bernice Wie Kpuusuu said the complainant Abdul Suleman was a student and resident of Kojo-Oku, a suburb of Gomoa Nyanyano.

Zulkani, the first accused person, Seidu Abdul Nasir, the second accused and Innusah Musah, the third accused person are all tricycle riders and residents of Walantu, Kasoa.

On March 31, 2024, at 11:00am, the complainant boarded Zulkani's tricycle from Kasoa to Millennium City junction.

They were two people on board, but the other person alighted at Kakraba near KFC.

The prosecution said on reaching Ghana Revenue Office, the complainant gave his fare to Zulkani but he told him to wait.

The prosecutor said Zulkani after riding for a few meters closer to “I see Block Factory” stopped and parked off the road and said he was going to urinate.

The prosecution said Zulakni was making phone calls whiles urinating and suddenly he went to the complainant and started accusing him of causing his penis to shrink.

Subsequently, the prosecution said Zulkani held the complainant's dressfirmly and called Nasir and Musah to come.

The prosecution said due to Zulkani's false alarm, Nasir and Musah arrived at the scene, and without asking any question subjected the complainant to severe beatings.

Fortunately for the complainant, the prosecution said the Central East Police Patrol Team arrived at the scene and rescued the complainant and brought both parties to the Millennium City Police station where a complaint was lodged.

The prosecution said Zulkani was escorted to the Kasoa Polyclinic for examination and treatment.

After the examination, the Medical Officer on duty said Zulkani's penis was normal and stable contrary to his assertion.

The prosecutor said the complainant was issued with a Police medical report form for treatment.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Penis Shrinking: Three arrested for beating student Penis Shrinking: Three arrested for beating student

1 hour ago

Performance Tracker: Over 13,000 projects validated so far – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Performance Tracker: Over 13,000 projects validated so far – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

1 hour ago

Ho West MP kicks against lithium mining in Kalakpa Game Reserve Ho West MP kicks against lithium mining in Kalakpa Game Reserve

3 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential Candidate in Ghanas 2024 elections ‘Just as Jesus said on the cross, I’ll make Ghana paradise if you vote for me’ —...

3 hours ago

Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1 Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1

3 hours ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior lecturer at University of Ghana Business School ‘People on high horses usually don’t see the grounds’ — Prof Kobby Mensah on NPP...

3 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘People will talk about me in the next 500 years’ — Nana Kwame Bediako

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addos whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Frank...

4 hours ago

April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to 1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to $1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate — Management clarifies ‘There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate’ — Management cla...

Just in....
body-container-line