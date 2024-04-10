ModernGhana logo
Assembly member calls for urgent action on Atwedie highway robberies

Assembly member for the Atwedie electoral area in the Asante Akyem South Municipality, Patrick Karikari Antwi, has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in robberies along the Atwedie Highway.

He is thus calling for immediate action from law enforcement agencies to address this alarming situation.

In a press statement issued by Mr. Karikari, there has been a disturbing increase in reported incidents of robbery on the highway, leaving residents feeling unsafe.

These crimes, according to him, not only endanger lives but also threaten the economic well-being of the community and surrounding areas.

“Over the past few months, there has been a disturbing increase in reported incidents of robbery along the Atwedie Highway, leaving residents feeling vulnerable and in fear for their safety. Those brazen acts of criminality not only endanger the lives of innocent commuters but undermine the economic vitality of our community, the municipality, and the region at large.”

“In light of these troubling developments, I am calling upon the law enforcement authorities including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Juaso Police Division, to implement immediate and effective measures to combat this epidemic of crime. Enhanced patrols, increased surveillance and strategic deployment of resources are needed to deter criminal activity and apprehend those responsible for these reprehensible acts,” the assemblyman added.

The Atwedie Highway is a vital artery for commerce, connecting the municipality to neighboring communities.

However, the persistent threat of robbery disrupts this essential lifeline, impacting businesses and commuters.

Mr. Antwi is urging law enforcement authorities, including the Inspector General of Police and the Juaso Police Division, to take immediate steps to combat this menace.

He emphasized the need for enhanced patrols, increased surveillance, and strategic deployment of resources to deter criminal activity and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Assembly Member is also encouraging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or incidents to the authorities promptly.

He emphasized that, by working together as a community, they can send a strong message that crime will not be tolerated and ensure safety for everyone who travels the Atwedie Highway.

