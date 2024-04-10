ModernGhana logo
Year-on-year inflation rises to 25.8% in March

Year-on-year inflation rises to 25.8 in March
The year-on-year inflation rate rose to 25.8 per cent in March from 23.2 per cent the previous month, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday.

This means that in March 2024 the general price level was 25.8 per cent higher than March 2023.

Month-on-month inflation between December 2023 and January 2024 was 2.0 per cent.

At a press briefing, Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, said food inflation was 29.6 per cent compared to last month's food inflation rate of 27 per cent with the month-on-month food inflation being 1 per cent.

Non-food inflation rate stood at 22.6 per cent in March up from last month’s non-food inflation of 20 per cent with the Month-on-month inflation rate at 0.7 per cent.

Inflation for imported items was 23.8 per cent compared to that for locally produced items, which was 26.6 per cent.

On regional basis, the Upper East recorded the highest inflation rate of 42.9 per cent while the Oti Region registered the lowest inflation rate of 14.3 per cent.

GNA

