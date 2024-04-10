ModernGhana logo
10.04.2024 Social News

Nana Mandela charges SDA elders to consider using mobile clinics to win souls for Christ

By King Amoah || Contributor
A member of the Seventh Day Adventist in Kumasi, Mr Joesph Mensah popularly known as Nana Mandela has stressed the need for the General Secretary and elders of the church to take a second look at the health issues in the country and introduce mobile clinics to complement government efforts.

In an interview with the correspondent, Nana Mandela a celebrated businessman in Kumasi noted that mobile clinics when introduced would contribute in no small ways for the church to win souls for Christ.

"Let us use mobile clinics in Ghana, starting from Afram plains and later expanding to other areas," Mandela pointed out.

Nana Mandela observed that the Seventh Day Adventist can deliver healthcare and at the same time evangelise to the people to win souls for the Lord.

According to the Adventist member, there are many places in Ghana without hospitals where the church can step in.

"If you ask any true Adventist to contribute to this noble idea, majority will agree to pay at least 50 Cedis per head and it will convince our brothers and sisters abroad too to come to our aid.

"Our mandate as Christians is to help disseminate the message to go to the hinterlands through the introduction of the mobile clinics in Ghana and stop showing off in the big cities," Nana pointed out.

He said Jesus went to every village to heal people and preach to them about the good news as well.

"We need to do God's work and stop praising government by giving donations that have no mandate from the entire congregation," Nana Mandela concluded.

