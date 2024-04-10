ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

John Mahama The Hope Of Our Times

By Anuga Fortunate
Article John Mahama The Hope Of Our Times
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The NPP has demonstrated extreme selfishness in governance to the extent that even Scholarship funds meant for brilliant but needy students have been distributed amongst themselves! So very sad indeed!

It is right to aver that this government has become a by-word for corruption!

This Scholarship fraud alone should have prompted Dr Bawumia to resign from the Presidential race if he had any scintilla of respect for Ghanaians!

Voting for Dr Bawumia would be an affront on the intelligence of Ghanaians.

But all is not lost, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon as John Mahama is lacing his boots to right every wrong foisted on us by this rapacious government and, to restore sanity and decency back to governance!

All the mistakes made by John Mahama during his first tenure in Office pale into insignificance when juxtaposed with the stinking rot exhibited by the Nana Addo/Bawumia misrule.

John Mahama is the only hope of our times and the salvation of the Nation.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential Candidate in Ghanas 2024 elections ‘Just as Jesus said on the cross, I’ll make Ghana paradise if you vote for me’ —...

2 hours ago

Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1 Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1

2 hours ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior lecturer at University of Ghana Business School ‘People on high horses usually don’t see the grounds’ — Prof Kobby Mensah on NPP...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘People will talk about me in the next 500 years’ — Nana Kwame Bediako

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Frank...

3 hours ago

April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to 1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to $1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate — Management clarifies ‘There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate’ — Management cla...

6 hours ago

Kow Essumanleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo New Performance Tracker to usher in era of transparency in Ghana — Akufo-Addo's ...

6 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of New Force political movement Africa will remain enslaved unless resources are industrialised — Nana Kwame Bed...

6 hours ago

We don't want to benefit from John Kumahs death — NDC out of Ejisu by-election ‘We don't want to benefit from John Kumah’s death’ — NDC out of Ejisu by-electio...

Just in....
body-container-line