IGP delegation meets woman whose ear Police Officer mutilated

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has sent a high-level delegation of Police officers to Judith Yaakuma, who suffered a severe ear injury at the hands of a Police Officer.

This was after the Crime Check Foundation (CCF) stepped in and continued its efforts to seek justice for the victim, prompting the IGP delegation to visit the victim.

Disclosing to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Alhaji Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director of CCF, said the top hierarchy police delegation, visited Judith Yaakuma’s family and assured them of the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to hold the officer accountable.

He said the Police investigation into the matter was in its final stages and expressed confidence in the Police service to deliver justice to the victim.

The CCF, a prominent crime advocacy organisation launched a media campaign to denounce the actions of a defiant Police Officer identified as Clement Suputour, which garnered a lot of public interest in the case.

According to Alhaji Kwarteng, the Police Service assured the victim that the issue would not be put to bed and that they would ensure that Suputour was sanctioned.

He noted that the seriousness of the incident has prompted legal action against the Ghana Police Service, with a lawsuit amounting to GH₵ 2.5 million being filed concerning the case.

He said CFF would continue to monitor the development of the matter to ensure that Clement Suputour is sanctioned by the law and justice is delivered to the victim.

The victim’s family expressed their gratitude to CCF for the support, including legal representation.

“She praised the foundation for its tireless work and expressed her relief that justice was finally within reach for her daughter,” he said.

GNA

