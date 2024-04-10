ModernGhana logo
Presec fake kidnapping: They're teens, they need counselling — Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea is concerned over the staged kidnapping incident involving students of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, describing it as a worrying attitude of students.

The incident unfolded when six students of PRESEC allegedly orchestrated a fake kidnapping scheme, demanding a ransom of GH¢340,000 from the family of one of their peers.

The supposed victim colluded with his friends to deceive his parents into believing that he had been abducted, with the intention of extorting money from them.

The kidnappers managed to extort GH¢20,000 from the concerned family after negotiations.

However, they refused to release the student and demanded an additional GH¢300,000, threatening harm if their demands were not met.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the entire kidnapping was planned by the captive and his accomplices, who were also students of the school.

Their motive was to obtain money from the captive’s family to facilitate his travel abroad.

Commenting on the incident during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea questions the audacity of the students to orchestrate such a criminal act against their own parents.

Calling it a form of student misbehaviour, Nana Akomea emphasised the need for the authorities to provide counselling and guidance to the suspects, considering their status as minors.

"I'm sure they are minors. They need counselling because they are teenagers," he remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

