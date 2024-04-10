Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics’ ‘Mahama will win’ survey as ‘scanty, not properly done’

The campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rejected the findings of a survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics that places the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the Vice President in the upcoming December polls.

In a press briefing convened in Accra, Mr Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia campaign, asserted that the survey results do not accurately reflect the prevailing sentiment on the ground.

He further commented that the survey appears to be incomplete and lacks sufficient insights into the opinions of the electorate.

Mr Aboagye highlighted deficiencies in its methodology and execution.

Aboagye stated, “There is not a single organisation that is an authority over electoral polling and we have about four to six of them that we work with and, unfortunately, this particular poll you referenced is one that we have never received the indices that they use."

He added, "We don’t have much that we can do about that particular one because it doesn’t tell much and looks scanty and really doesn’t tell of a polling that was done properly."

— Classfmonline