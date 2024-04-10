Election 2024: I’m ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Mahama

Farouk Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his commitment to collaborating with all party members to secure victory in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

His paramount objective is to ensure the NPP retains its seat in Yendi, leaving no room for any alternative outcome.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, April 10, following the declaration by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) confirming him as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Mr. Mahama expressed gratitude to the party leadership, President Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He attributed the successful resolution of issues stemming from the parliamentary primary held on Saturday, January 27, to their wise counsel and direction.

Moreover, Farouk Mahama extended an olive branch of reconciliation and unity to all party members, former parliamentary aspirants, and supporters, urging them to unite for the collective benefit of the party.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been confirmed by the National Executive Committee as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Yendi Constituency- a by-product of a thorough, detailed and exhaustive deliberation of the rather unfortunate furore that characterised the 27th January Parliamentary Primaries in the Constituency. I am grateful for the decision, and I am committed to working with all and sundry to deliver yet another landslide in the 2024 General Elections."

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the National Executive Committee, His Excellency, the President, and the Vice President for their counsel, direction, and wisdom throughout this process. Their leadership and guidance have been invaluable, and I am truly grateful for their unwavering commitment to the success of our party."

"I also want to extend a hand of reconciliation and unity to all party stalwarts, former PC aspirants, party members, and supporters. We may have battled fiercely, but it is only because we love our party and constituency deeply, and we care so strongly about its future."

"Now is the time for us to come together, put aside our differences, and work towards a common goal- victory for the NPP. While each of us pursues our own individual ambitions, we are an elephant family, and we rise or fall together as one party and as one people," he added.

The NPP has officially named the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as its parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This decision was reached by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after a crucial meeting discussing various matters.

The party announced this in a press statement released on Tuesday, April 9, signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

"The National Executive Committee has confirmed Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency," the statement said.

Violence erupted in the Yendi constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024, during the ballot counting process for the parliamentary primary.

The primary contest featured incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.

Following the incident, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama submitted a petition to the party's leadership, calling for the annulment of the election results due to the chaotic atmosphere that disrupted the counting process.

In her petition, Abibata Mahama alleged a conspiracy among some party officials to manipulate the elections in favour of a specific candidate.

She argued that such actions go against the democratic values of the New Patriotic Party and urged the party leadership to invalidate the election results.

—Classfmonline