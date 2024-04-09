I will keep fighting you for better conditions of service for UTAG-UG members – Prof. Gyampo to Education Minister

09.04.2024 LISTEN

President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), University of Ghana branch, Prof. Ransford Edward Gyampo has indicated that he will keep pushing the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for better conditions of service for his members.

This is contained in a post on Facebook wishing the Education Minister a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to you Minister. I have been fighting you both publicly and privately, though we attend the same church. But you have never seen our fights as malicious. You know me to be doing my work as a union leader and that’s all.

“I will keep fighting you for better conditions of service for my members as and when the need arises and please remember the time for paying our Book and Research Allowance is fast approaching. But I sincerely wish you long life, good health and prosperity. God bless you and happy birthday to you,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in his post..

In his birthday message, Prof. Ransford Gyampo described Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum as a peace-loving person, unlike other New Patriotic Party officials who easily sell out internal government and party matters to the public.

The UTAG-UG President also commended the Minister for his hard work and how he uses his calm “presidential persona” to douse highly inflammable situations, rather than stoking fire.

Check out the post by Prof. Ransford Gyampo below.

