ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ejisu by-election: Count us out – NDC

NDC Ejisu by-election: Count us out – NDC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ashanti regional Secretariat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has exempted itself from contesting the Ejisu Constituency by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024.

The Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Ampontuah Kumah, died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

Plans are underway for the NPP to elect a new candidate to contest in the by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024, by the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, the Ashanti regional Organiser of the NDC, Mr Isham Alhassan told Class91.3FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the regional secretariat has decided not to contest the poll.

He cited waste of resources among others as reasons for the party's decision not to contest, adding that they are more focused on the December general elections.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

An artwork entitled 'Purple Hibiscus' by Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama is pictured at the Barbican centre in central London on April 9, 2024. By BENJAMIN CREMEL AFP Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama adds splash of colour to London complex

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama ‘Utterly pathetic’ — Mahama’s Aide reacts to locked-up medical commodities at Te...

3 hours ago

Angel Maxine, Ghanaian musician and transgender woman I 'fled' from Ghana to escape warfare — Transgender after relocating to Germany

3 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isnt a God-fearing person; hes an anti-Christ —Pastor Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isn’t a God-fearing person; he’s an anti-Christ — Past...

3 hours ago

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics Anything can happen between now and election day —  Global Info Analytics on pol...

3 hours ago

Experiencing 'dumsor' 6-months to elections is worrying —Carlos Ahenkorah Experiencing 'dumsor' 6-months to elections is worrying — Carlos Ahenkorah 

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP Scholarship Bonanza: Fourth Estate being selective to discredit NPP — Richard Ah...

3 hours ago

It posses great risks to our environment — GJESHA call for halt to GM food commercialization ‘It posses great risks to our environment’ — GJESHA call for halt to GM food com...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election to be held on April 30 — EC Ejisu by-election to be held on April 30 — EC

3 hours ago

Confusion in Yendi NPP as Farouk and Abibata's campaign posters pop up as 2024 parliamentary candidates Confusion in Yendi NPP as Farouk and Abibata's campaign posters pop up as 2024 p...

Just in....
body-container-line