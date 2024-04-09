ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC Youth Organiser petitions OSP over alleged corruption at Scholarship Secretariat

NDC NDC Youth Organiser petitions OSP over alleged corruption at Scholarship Secretariat
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Osman Abdulai Ayariga, the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Special Prosecutor to probe all instances of suspected corruption and related offences revealed by The Fourth Estate’s recent investigation into the Scholarship Secretariat’s awarding of scholarships.

The Fourth Estate’s investigation found that scholarships were granted to influential individuals, as well as the children, relatives, and associates of powerful figures.

This contradicts the Scholarship Secretariat’s main objective of offering local and foreign scholarships to academically talented but financially disadvantaged students.

The Fourth Estate was initially denied access to the list of beneficiaries by the Scholarship Secretariat in March 2021. However, they persisted and appealed to the Right to Information (RTI) Commission.

The RTI Commission ruled in favour of disclosure, stating that transparency is crucial since the scholarships are funded with public money. It was stipulated, however, that personal information must be redacted before the data is released.

The Scholarship Secretariat’s response to the RTI request revealed that it had spent GHS237.5 million and GHS200 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively, on both foreign and local scholarships.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Ayariga expressed, “It has become necessary to petition your office due to the despicable magnitude of abuse the Scholarship secretariat under the current leadership has exhibited. I am therefore by this petition calling for a full-scale investigation into the activities of the Registrar and associated staff of the secretariat regarding the award of scholarships.”

He emphasised the urgency of investigating these matters to prevent any future misappropriation of resources.

“I hereby request that the Registrar be subjected to investigations and be made to step aside pending the outcome of the investigations to prevent interference with the investigative process.”

“I am counting on your ability to carry out a thorough investigation into the grounds stated above and accordingly inform the Ghanaian people of the outcome of the investigations,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

An artwork entitled 'Purple Hibiscus' by Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama is pictured at the Barbican centre in central London on April 9, 2024. By BENJAMIN CREMEL AFP Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama adds splash of colour to London complex

3 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama ‘Utterly pathetic’ — Mahama’s Aide reacts to locked-up medical commodities at Te...

3 hours ago

Angel Maxine, Ghanaian musician and transgender woman I 'fled' from Ghana to escape warfare — Transgender after relocating to Germany

3 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isnt a God-fearing person; hes an anti-Christ —Pastor Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isn’t a God-fearing person; he’s an anti-Christ — Past...

3 hours ago

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics Anything can happen between now and election day —  Global Info Analytics on pol...

3 hours ago

Experiencing 'dumsor' 6-months to elections is worrying —Carlos Ahenkorah Experiencing 'dumsor' 6-months to elections is worrying — Carlos Ahenkorah 

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP Scholarship Bonanza: Fourth Estate being selective to discredit NPP — Richard Ah...

3 hours ago

It posses great risks to our environment — GJESHA call for halt to GM food commercialization ‘It posses great risks to our environment’ — GJESHA call for halt to GM food com...

3 hours ago

Ejisu by-election to be held on April 30 — EC Ejisu by-election to be held on April 30 — EC

3 hours ago

Confusion in Yendi NPP as Farouk and Abibata's campaign posters pop up as 2024 parliamentary candidates Confusion in Yendi NPP as Farouk and Abibata's campaign posters pop up as 2024 p...

Just in....
body-container-line