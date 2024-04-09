ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

EC holds IPAC meeting to address missing BVDs

Elections EC holds IPAC meeting to address missing BVDs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC) is meeting to discuss among other things, issues relating to the EC's biometric equipment.

EC in a statement dated Monday, April, 2 announced that it will hold an emergency IPAC meeting on Tuesday, April 9, following calls from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address concerns regarding the scarcity of Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and the disappearance of a component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

In a letter dated March 27, 2024, the NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, urged the EC to promptly convene an IPAC meeting to discuss these crucial issues and reach a consensus on promoting free, fair, and transparent elections.

The NDC expressed concerns about the potential impact of the BVD scarcity and the missing component of the electoral process.

In response to the NDC's letter, the EC sent an invitation to all political parties for a meeting scheduled for April 9, 2024.

The commission is currently in a meeting expected to provide an update on the equipment. The meeting is expected to also discuss issues relating to the upcoming Ejisu by-election and the limited voter register.

Meanwhile, the EC has scheduled April 30, 2024, for the Ejisu by-election following the demise of John Kumah.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

An artwork entitled 'Purple Hibiscus' by Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama is pictured at the Barbican centre in central London on April 9, 2024. By BENJAMIN CREMEL AFP Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama adds splash of colour to London complex

4 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama ‘Utterly pathetic’ — Mahama’s Aide reacts to locked-up medical commodities at Te...

4 hours ago

Angel Maxine, Ghanaian musician and transgender woman I 'fled' from Ghana to escape warfare — Transgender after relocating to Germany

4 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isnt a God-fearing person; hes an anti-Christ —Pastor Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo isn’t a God-fearing person; he’s an anti-Christ — Past...

4 hours ago

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics Anything can happen between now and election day —  Global Info Analytics on pol...

4 hours ago

Experiencing 'dumsor' 6-months to elections is worrying —Carlos Ahenkorah Experiencing 'dumsor' 6-months to elections is worrying — Carlos Ahenkorah 

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP Scholarship Bonanza: Fourth Estate being selective to discredit NPP — Richard Ah...

4 hours ago

It posses great risks to our environment — GJESHA call for halt to GM food commercialization ‘It posses great risks to our environment’ — GJESHA call for halt to GM food com...

4 hours ago

Ejisu by-election to be held on April 30 — EC Ejisu by-election to be held on April 30 — EC

4 hours ago

Confusion in Yendi NPP as Farouk and Abibata's campaign posters pop up as 2024 parliamentary candidates Confusion in Yendi NPP as Farouk and Abibata's campaign posters pop up as 2024 p...

Just in....
body-container-line