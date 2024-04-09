Ejisu by-election: ‘NPP behaving as if they were waiting for John Kumah to die so they can replace him’ — Mustapha Gbande

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has criticized the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for hastily pursuing the Ejisu constituency by-election without properly mourning the late Member of Parliament John Kumah.

According to Mr. Gbande, the NPP appears to be disrespecting customs that specify a period of mourning the dead, for not paying due respect to Mr. Kumah's contributions to the party and country.

"The NPP is behaving as though they were waiting for him to die. They have failed to appropriately acknowledge the issues surrounding his passing. Even the President held birthday celebrations on the same day as Mr. Kumah's one-week memorial,” he told Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, April 9.

His comments come after the Electoral Commission announced April 30 as the date for the by-election, to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Kumah's death on March 7.

The NPP has commenced preparation, with parliamentary primaries scheduled for April 13 to select a candidate.

Notable aspirants include former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and wife of Kwame Baffoe Abronye—Bono regional chairman of the party Portia Acheampong.

Regarding NDC preparations, Mr. Gbande said the party is yet to meet and decide whether to participate in the by-election race.