ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Scholarship Bonanza: Fourth Estate being selective to discredit NPP — Richard Ahiagbah

Headlines Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused investigative media outlet The Fourth Estate for allegedly being selective in its reporting on scholarship beneficiaries.

In a post via X on Tuesday, April 9, seen by this portal, Mr. Ahiagbah said The Fourth Estate deliberately chose to report on only about 20 beneficiaries out of over 64,000 awarded scholarships between 2019 and 2020.

This according to him, is geared towards creating “the false impression that all scholarship beneficiaries are people associated with the NPP or government."

"The outrage following the Fourth Estate Report on some scholarship awards by the Scholarship Secretariat is understandable, but we must note the following: The Scholarship Secretariat provided the Fourth Estate with 64,411 scholarship beneficiaries between 2019 and 2020. However, they chose to report on about 20 beneficiaries to create the false impression that all scholarship beneficiaries are people associated with the NPP or government," Ahiagbah argued.

He further questioned why The Fourth Estate did not request and examine data on the over 30,000 scholarships awarded during the NDC's time in office from 2012-2016, suggesting they too must have benefitted allies.

"Between 2012 and 2016, the NDC was in power, and H.E. Mahama was Vice President and President. A total of 30,399 scholarships were issued; why didn’t the Fourth Estate request and examine that data set because NDC associates and functionaries or dependents benefited from state scholarships?" Ahiagbah queried.

This comes in response to public outrage over an investigative piece conducted by The Fourth Estate that discovered influential people, as well as children, relatives and associates of powerful figures and members of the ruling NPP, were awarded scholarships against the Scholarship Secretariat’s primary purpose of providing local and foreign scholarships to academically gifted but financially needy students.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Osu Police extort GH3000 after planting wee on two men Osu Police extort GH¢3000 after planting wee on two men

3 hours ago

We're unhappy with you – CSOs descend on NPP govt over life-saving drugs locked up at Tema Port We're unhappy with you – CSOs descend on NPP gov’t over life-saving drugs locked...

3 hours ago

Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada

3 hours ago

COCOBOD has incurred losses since Akufo-Addo assumed office – Eric Opoku COCOBOD has incurred losses since Akufo-Addo assumed office – Eric Opoku

3 hours ago

Govts 58 increase in producer price for cocoa a rip-off – Eric Opoku Govt’s 58% increase in producer price for cocoa a rip-off – Eric Opoku

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo assents Wildlife Management Resources Bill 2022 into law Akufo-Addo assents Wildlife Management Resources Bill 2022 into law

3 hours ago

Henry Quarteymiddle Interior Minister and IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampareleft 2024 elections: ‘Arrest anyone who passes inciteful comments on social media’ — ...

3 hours ago

Interior Minister, Henry Quartey 2024 election: We will come after you if you incite anyone to engage in violence...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC ‘Our government is terribly sick!’ — Sammy Gyamfi on locked-up medicines at Tema...

3 hours ago

Delays in clearing lifesaving medicines at Tema port to end by Friday — Health Ministry Delays in clearing lifesaving medicines at Tema port to end by Friday — Health M...

Just in....
body-container-line