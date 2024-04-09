Scholarship Bonanza: Fourth Estate being selective to discredit NPP — Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused investigative media outlet The Fourth Estate for allegedly being selective in its reporting on scholarship beneficiaries.

In a post via X on Tuesday, April 9, seen by this portal, Mr. Ahiagbah said The Fourth Estate deliberately chose to report on only about 20 beneficiaries out of over 64,000 awarded scholarships between 2019 and 2020.

This according to him, is geared towards creating “the false impression that all scholarship beneficiaries are people associated with the NPP or government."

"The outrage following the Fourth Estate Report on some scholarship awards by the Scholarship Secretariat is understandable, but we must note the following: The Scholarship Secretariat provided the Fourth Estate with 64,411 scholarship beneficiaries between 2019 and 2020. However, they chose to report on about 20 beneficiaries to create the false impression that all scholarship beneficiaries are people associated with the NPP or government," Ahiagbah argued.

He further questioned why The Fourth Estate did not request and examine data on the over 30,000 scholarships awarded during the NDC's time in office from 2012-2016, suggesting they too must have benefitted allies.

"Between 2012 and 2016, the NDC was in power, and H.E. Mahama was Vice President and President. A total of 30,399 scholarships were issued; why didn’t the Fourth Estate request and examine that data set because NDC associates and functionaries or dependents benefited from state scholarships?" Ahiagbah queried.

This comes in response to public outrage over an investigative piece conducted by The Fourth Estate that discovered influential people, as well as children, relatives and associates of powerful figures and members of the ruling NPP, were awarded scholarships against the Scholarship Secretariat’s primary purpose of providing local and foreign scholarships to academically gifted but financially needy students.