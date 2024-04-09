EC sets April 30 for Ejisu by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the by-election in Ejisu, triggered by the passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, will take place on April 30, 2024.

John Kumah, the 45-year-old Member of Parliament, passed away following a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, the vetting committee cleared all nine aspirants seeking to contest in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Nominations for the NPP's primary were opened on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and all nine candidates had filed their nominations by the closing time on Thursday, April 4.

The NPP is scheduled to elect a parliamentary candidate for the constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

As of now, no other political party has officially declared interest in participating in the by-election. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated that it is still deliberating whether to join the by-election.