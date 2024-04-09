ModernGhana logo
Sefwi youth seize fuel heading to galamsey site

Some youth of Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region have reportedly intercepted a vehicle which was loaded with tanks of fuel and headed towards an illegal mining site in the area.

According to sources, after seizing the volumes of fuel, the youth subsequently handed the products over to the Ghana Police Service.

A video that had gone viral on social media showed the youth climbing onto the truck which was transporting the tanks of fuel.

The youth were also seen stopping a pick-up truck which was accompanying the truck and ordered the driver to step out.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the youth have earlier vowed not to let illegal mining activities continue in their communities since their arable lands and water bodies are being destroyed.

Some of the residents claimed that the youth have on a number of occasions organized demonstrations calling on the government to help stop the menace in their communities.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh, is reported to have indicated that he was in support of the youth action to stop galamsey.

-DGN online

