09.04.2024

Gov’t hasn’t neglected Kejetia Market Phase 2 project; it’s 80% complete — Sam Pyne

Samuel Pyne, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has refuted claims of neglect concerning the Phase 2 project of the Kumasi Kejetia Central Market, asserting that government is actively overseeing its completion.

His comments is in reaction to a statement issued by the Kumasi Central Market Traders and Second Hand Clothes Union threatening a five-day demonstration over the perceived abandonment of the project.

In an interview on Oyerepa Breakfast Show, Mr. Pyne disclosed that approximately 80% of the work on Phase 2 of the project is completed.

He emphasized that the government, despite facing financial constraints, has allocated resources, including £300 million to the project.

“As we speak about 80% of work has been done on phase 2 of the project and we can all see that after the structures were put up and other major works - and this means that the project is nearing completion.

“Additionally, the Contractor is working on about four monumental projects in the region which were all stalled due to financial constraints and a loan facility from the IMF.

“It is not as if the government is doing nothing about the project… we have not neglected it, especially with the Kejetia Market phase 2 including the other projects awarded to contract”, he explained.

He clarified that the project is not funded by the KMA, and therefore, attributing blame to the assembly would be unwarranted.

Pyne acknowledged that while the project could not be completed before the 2024 elections due to time constraints, efforts are underway to ensure its readiness by early next year.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

