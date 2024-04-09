‘It's as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President’ — Carlos Ahenkora on dumsor

Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West MP

Carlos Ahenkorah, the MP for Tema West, has alleged that the recent spate of power outages, known locally as 'dumsor', could be an act of sabotage aimed at undermining Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's chances of becoming president.

He expressed frustration that Ghana has enjoyed stable electricity supply for the past seven years under the NPP government, only for erratic blackouts to suddenly occur in an election year.

"It is as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President. I don’t care to know if it is a sabotage or not but my worry is why will we keep the lights on for seven years and only to be faced with this six months to the election?" Ahenkorah said.

The lawmaker noted that the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament has so far been unable to identify the precise cause of the blackouts despite convening meetings with sector players.

"The reason why I’m saying this is that the outcome of the meeting did not tell us whether the problem is a production problem, distribution problem, or funding problem," he said.

Mr. Ahenkorah fears the prolonged blackouts could give the opposition National Democratic Congress ammunition to criticize the NPP government.

"We should not give the NDC the chance to castigate us. Whatever it is, I am worried and hurt because we have been able to keep the light on for seven years. Why are some people trying to expose us to the National Democratic Congress?" he queried.