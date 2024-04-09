ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.04.2024 Headlines

‘It's as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President’ — Carlos Ahenkora on dumsor

Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West MPCarlos Ahenkorah, Tema West MP
09.04.2024 LISTEN

Carlos Ahenkorah, the MP for Tema West, has alleged that the recent spate of power outages, known locally as 'dumsor', could be an act of sabotage aimed at undermining Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's chances of becoming president.

He expressed frustration that Ghana has enjoyed stable electricity supply for the past seven years under the NPP government, only for erratic blackouts to suddenly occur in an election year.

"It is as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President. I don’t care to know if it is a sabotage or not but my worry is why will we keep the lights on for seven years and only to be faced with this six months to the election?" Ahenkorah said.

The lawmaker noted that the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament has so far been unable to identify the precise cause of the blackouts despite convening meetings with sector players.

"The reason why I’m saying this is that the outcome of the meeting did not tell us whether the problem is a production problem, distribution problem, or funding problem," he said.

Mr. Ahenkorah fears the prolonged blackouts could give the opposition National Democratic Congress ammunition to criticize the NPP government.

"We should not give the NDC the chance to castigate us. Whatever it is, I am worried and hurt because we have been able to keep the light on for seven years. Why are some people trying to expose us to the National Democratic Congress?" he queried.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West MP ‘It's as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President’ — Carlos Ahenkora on ...

1 hour ago

Emmanuel Wilson Jr takes on Kwesi Nyantakyi for contesting Ejisu seat Emmanuel Wilson Jr takes on Kwesi Nyantakyi for contesting Ejisu seat

1 hour ago

Ghana will become like paradise when I'm elected President – Alan Ghana will become like paradise when I'm elected President – Alan

1 hour ago

Failure to comply with Presidential Office Act 'reprehensible' – Ablakwa slams Akufo-Addo Failure to comply with Presidential Office Act 'reprehensible' – Ablakwa slams A...

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo promotes another 'Opuni' judge, as Justice Aboagye Tandoh named among 20 Court of Appeal nominees President Akufo-Addo promotes another 'Opuni' judge, as Justice Aboagye Tandoh n...

1 hour ago

Health crisis looms as Global Fund suspend shipments to Ghana due to port clearance delays Health crisis looms as Global Fund suspend shipments to Ghana due to port cleara...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Well go after anyone who incites violence – Henry Quartey Election 2024: We’ll go after anyone who incites violence – Henry Quartey

1 hour ago

GTEC direct universities to cease SHS satellite campus operations GTEC direct universities to cease SHS satellite campus operations

1 hour ago

Unemployed nurses and midwives in Kumasi protest over delayed postings Unemployed nurses and midwives in Kumasi protest over delayed postings

Just in....
body-container-line