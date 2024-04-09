The incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Kingsford Ahenkorah, is worried over the recent resurgence of power outages, known as 'dumsor', just six months to the upcoming general elections.

Expressing his dismay on United Television’s (UTV) 'Adekye Nsroma' program, Ahenkorah lamented the sudden energy crisis, particularly after the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) successfully maintained stable electricity supply for over seven years.

"I’m really hurt. I’m really hurt in the sense that we've been in government for seven and a half years, yet we never had any issue with our energy sector.

“How can we be facing these challenges six months to the elections?" Ahenkorah questioned.

Reflecting on a recent energy sector meeting, Ahenkorah commended the efforts of the energy committee in convening stakeholders to address the challenges.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, which he felt failed to provide clarity on the root causes of the crisis.

"The outcome of the meeting did not tell us as to whether the problem is a production problem, distribution problem, or funding problem," Ahenkorah remarked.

Ahenkorah believes some individuals may be seeking to undermine the NPP's electoral chances.

"It is as if someone does not want Bawumia to be President... My worry is why will we keep the lights on for seven years, only to be faced with this, six months to elections," Ahenkorah pondered.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Ahenkorah called for coordinated efforts between the finance ministry and the energy ministry to identify and implement lasting solutions to the recurring power outages.

"In all fairness, let your people understand that, if we want NPP to win the 2024 election, if we want Bawumia to win the elections then we don’t have to give NDC the chance to equalize," Ahenkorah urged.