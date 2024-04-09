Don’t let politics be source of tension in Ghana — Apostle Addei Jnr to Ghanaians

Apostle Paul Kwaku Addei Jnr, the General Overseer of Promise Word Church International, has appealed to Ghanaians not to allow their ambition for political power form the basis of tension in the country.

It was about time politicians and social commentators desisted from the use of indecent expressions and foul language in the media and on political platforms as the country prepared for the polls on December 7, he said.

Apostle Addei Jnr made the appeal in an interview with the media at a special service on Sunday to climax the 2024 Easter Convention of the Church. It was on the theme: “Jesus the Conqueror of Death,” at Awutu Mankessim near Obrachire in the Central Region.

He noted that the political temperature of the country in recent times had been high and called for a cessation of intemperate language on the airwaves and political platforms with immediate effect.

“There is the need, therefore, for all to embrace respect and decorum while they move around the length and breadth campaigning for political power, for the country to continue to enjoy its peace, tranquillity and cohesion,” he said.

“It is only when politicians eschew the usage of abusive, provocative languages and attacks on personalities that we will witness an incident-free and successful 2024 elections.”

Apostle Addei Jnr called on Christians to rise with Jesus Christ and avoid practices that would retard the development of the country.

“Christ Jesus has conquered death, symbolising victory for us and as Christians, we must exhibit the virtues of longsuffering, and steadfastness and have hope in Him to be partakers of the grace in His resurrection.”

Prayers were said for the President, Ministers of State, Parliamentarians and policymakers for God's protection and guidance, and for peace, tranquillity and harmony in the country as it prepares towards a major election in December.

GNA