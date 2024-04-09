Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada

09.04.2024 LISTEN

Homes and other properties in Ada in the Dangme East District of the Greater Accra region, have been flooded.

As a result, residents are relocating to safer areas.

Ebenezer Nartey, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director for Ada East, confirmed this in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

He stated that the incident occurred on Sunday, and he received distress calls about the situation on Monday morning, with more calls coming in the afternoon.

According to Mr Nartey, the severe flooding was due to water from the Volta River.

“I had information this morning that there was flooding yesterday and this afternoon too I had several complaints from the people in the district. So as a matter of fact, there is serious flooding in Ada as a result of high tide. We have two kinds of high tides. We usually experience high tides from the sea and sometimes too it also comes from Akosombo into the sea.”

“The one that we are experiencing now according to the people I have sent on the ground, is not a tidal wave but it is coming from the Sogakope side meaning, it travelled from Kpong Akosombo to Ada…I have made several enquiries…they told me it is not a tide from the sea but is water from the river that is entering people’s homes,” he stated.

—citinewsroom