ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.04.2024 Social News

Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada

Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada
09.04.2024 LISTEN

Homes and other properties in Ada in the Dangme East District of the Greater Accra region, have been flooded.

As a result, residents are relocating to safer areas.

Ebenezer Nartey, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director for Ada East, confirmed this in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

He stated that the incident occurred on Sunday, and he received distress calls about the situation on Monday morning, with more calls coming in the afternoon.

According to Mr Nartey, the severe flooding was due to water from the Volta River.

“I had information this morning that there was flooding yesterday and this afternoon too I had several complaints from the people in the district. So as a matter of fact, there is serious flooding in Ada as a result of high tide. We have two kinds of high tides. We usually experience high tides from the sea and sometimes too it also comes from Akosombo into the sea.”

“The one that we are experiencing now according to the people I have sent on the ground, is not a tidal wave but it is coming from the Sogakope side meaning, it travelled from Kpong Akosombo to Ada…I have made several enquiries…they told me it is not a tide from the sea but is water from the river that is entering people’s homes,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Osu Police extort GH3000 after planting wee on two men Osu Police extort GH¢3000 after planting wee on two men

2 hours ago

We're unhappy with you – CSOs descend on NPP govt over life-saving drugs locked up at Tema Port We're unhappy with you – CSOs descend on NPP gov’t over life-saving drugs locked...

2 hours ago

Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada Homes submerged in floodwaters at Ada

2 hours ago

COCOBOD has incurred losses since Akufo-Addo assumed office – Eric Opoku COCOBOD has incurred losses since Akufo-Addo assumed office – Eric Opoku

2 hours ago

Govts 58 increase in producer price for cocoa a rip-off – Eric Opoku Govt’s 58% increase in producer price for cocoa a rip-off – Eric Opoku

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo assents Wildlife Management Resources Bill 2022 into law Akufo-Addo assents Wildlife Management Resources Bill 2022 into law

2 hours ago

Henry Quarteymiddle Interior Minister and IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampareleft 2024 elections: ‘Arrest anyone who passes inciteful comments on social media’ — ...

2 hours ago

Interior Minister, Henry Quartey 2024 election: We will come after you if you incite anyone to engage in violence...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC ‘Our government is terribly sick!’ — Sammy Gyamfi on locked-up medicines at Tema...

2 hours ago

Delays in clearing lifesaving medicines at Tema port to end by Friday — Health Ministry Delays in clearing lifesaving medicines at Tema port to end by Friday — Health M...

Just in....
body-container-line