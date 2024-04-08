ASA Savings and Loans awards GHS20,000 to brilliant but needy students

Leading savings and loans company, ASA Savings and Loans has awarded scholarships to the tune of GHS20,000 to 20 brilliant but needy pupils and Junior High School (JHS) students.

The beneficiaries are children of loyal clients of ASA Savings and Loans.

Under the scholarship, each of the 20 pupils and JHS students received a sum of GHS1,000 to support their education.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASA International, Karin Anne M. Kersten presented the cheques to the students and their parents at an event held at the company’s head office at Odorkor on Thursday, April 4.

Speaking at the event, Karin Anne M. Kersten disclosed that the scholarship is part of her outfit’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

She said the company believes it is important to support the education of brilliant but needy students as it will in the long run impact their families and their communities.

“By this gesture, we gave these cheques to the children of our loyal and good-performing clients. We want to help and thank them for being loyal clients and also we want to help by giving their children an education because we do know if the children have a good education they will also have better futures not only for themselves but in their communities, for their families and the societies,” Karin Anne M. Kersten.

In her interaction with the media, the CEO of ASA International assured of the company’s continued support for women entrepreneurs.

She stressed that the mission of the company is to reduce poverty in the world in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 1.

“We want to decrease poverty by increasing financial inclusion, especially for females so by giving loans to female entrepreneurs we want to help them.

“We do not only want to support the individuals but also the livelihoods they live in and we do that by addressing a certain percentage of our profit to CSR activities,” Karin Anne M. Kersten stressed.

Over the years, ASA International through ASA Savings and Loans has invested heavily in Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

The company also organises free health screenings for clients, donates food items to orphanage homes, donates mosquito nets, holds tree-planting exercises across the country and many more.