I didn’t refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has denied referring to some minority MPs as "hooligans" during the #OccupyBoG protest in October last year.

Dr. Addison clarified that the reported description did not originate from him but from a foreign media house that initially covered the story.

In October 2023, a coalition comprising minority parliamentarians, NDC supporters, and various interest groups organized the #OccupyBoG demonstration, demanding the resignations of Dr. Addison and his deputies over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorised currency printing.

In response in an interview with the international business website Central Banking, Dr. Addison characterized the NDC-led protest as "completely unnecessary."

However, during his appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament on Monday, April 8, 2024, Dr. Ernest Addison firmly rejected the assertions of describing the protesters as hooligans, stating that the term "hooliganism" was an interpretation by the media house and not an accurate representation of his words.

"This is what I am coming to say: those who know me and know my character... you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing parliamentarians in that manner. This was some foreign journalist's description of the conversation we had, and I disowned it," he stated.

Source: Classfmonline.com

