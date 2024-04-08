ModernGhana logo
2024 elections: Avoid insults, attacks on Alan; we'll need him if there's a run-off — Kwesi Korang to NPP

Kwesi Korang, leader and founder of a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, has cautioned against insults and attacks on Alan Kyerematen.

According to him, the founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C) in the event of a runoff in the 2024 presidential elections.

Predicting that no candidate or political party will secure a one-touch victory in the upcoming elections, Korang urged all aspiring candidates and political parties, particularly within the NPP, to approach the electoral contest with seriousness and diligence.

"The 2024 elections will be tough, and it's unlikely that any candidate will win outright. Whoever emerges victorious will need to seek Alan Kyerematen's support," Korang emphasized.

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding Kyerematen's remarks encouraging Christians to vote for a Christian leader with Christ-like qualities, Korang urged members of the NPP to refrain from engaging in insults or attacks against Kyerematen.

While acknowledging differing opinions on Kyerematen's comments, Korang stated, "Insults and attacks against Kyerematen are counterproductive, especially considering the potential need for his support in a runoff scenario.”

Instead, Korang urged the NPP to concentrate on effectively marketing their presidential candidate and highlighting the party's achievements and vision for the country. He called on party communicators to steer clear of political propaganda and focus on delivering a positive message to the electorate.

"This is not the time for political propaganda. This is the time for us to tell Ghanaians our record. We should focus on marketing our candidate and explaining why Dr. Bawumia deserves to be president," Korang urged.

He added, “We should market our candidate well so Ghanaians will know about him and trust in his abilities and capabilities.

“I will appeal to our communicators to be guided in their communication. They should avoid insults and focus on the real issues."

