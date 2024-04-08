ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 elections: ‘74% voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3%’ — Poll

Elections 2024 elections: 74 voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3 — Poll
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A newly released opinion poll shows that the majority of Ghanaian voters have made up their minds ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The main opposition presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama is maintaining a strong lead over his closest rival, found the poll.

Conducted by independent research outfit Global InfoAnalytics, the nationwide survey reveals that 74% of potential voters have decided who they will cast their ballots for when Ghanaians head to the polls on December 7.

Incumbent Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia—the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) currently trails behind John Mahama according to the poll's findings.

"A national opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics for the 2024 presidential election shows the ruling party’s candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) trailing the main opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama (JDM) in the race to lead the country in 2025," the report cites.

It further stated that Mahama is the clear frontrunner based on current numbers, garnering 54.3% support compared to Bawumia at 34.9%.

Independent candidate and former NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten polled third with 7.5%.

Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, known well as Cheddar, who has promised to dredge the sea to Kumasi is fourth with 2% of voters surveyed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation

5 minutes ago

Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals

5 minutes ago

Many banks may struggle due to BoGs new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report Many banks may struggle due to BoG’s new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report

43 minutes ago

I didnt refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor I didn’t refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor

43 minutes ago

High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary

43 minutes ago

UWR: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan UW/R: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan 

43 minutes ago

We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE

1 hour ago

2024 elections: 74 voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3 — Poll 2024 elections: ‘74% voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading ...

1 hour ago

Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loans Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loan...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line