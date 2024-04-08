2024 elections: ‘74% voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3%’ — Poll

A newly released opinion poll shows that the majority of Ghanaian voters have made up their minds ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The main opposition presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama is maintaining a strong lead over his closest rival, found the poll.

Conducted by independent research outfit Global InfoAnalytics, the nationwide survey reveals that 74% of potential voters have decided who they will cast their ballots for when Ghanaians head to the polls on December 7.

Incumbent Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia—the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) currently trails behind John Mahama according to the poll's findings.

"A national opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics for the 2024 presidential election shows the ruling party’s candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) trailing the main opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama (JDM) in the race to lead the country in 2025," the report cites.

It further stated that Mahama is the clear frontrunner based on current numbers, garnering 54.3% support compared to Bawumia at 34.9%.

Independent candidate and former NPP flagbearer aspirant Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten polled third with 7.5%.

Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, known well as Cheddar, who has promised to dredge the sea to Kumasi is fourth with 2% of voters surveyed.