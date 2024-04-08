‘Exceptional’ Sahara dust cloud heading across Europe

A massive dust plume is crossing Europe, deteriorating air quality in many areas, warns the European climate monitor. The phenomenon has been increasing in recent years, and this is the third dust episode in two weeks.

The EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) called the current dust cloud that has now reached parts of France and could go as far north as Scandinavia, “exceptionally intense”.

The episode started on 6 April, and has lead to “high concentrations of PM10”, particles with a diameter less than 10 micrometers, in the Iberian Peninsula as well as in certain parts of France and Germany, according to Cams in a statement published Monday.

These particles of sand and dust make for intense sunsets, but can also irritate the nose and throat and set off asthma attacks or allergic reactions.

The worst affected was Spain, but smaller pollution spikes were also recorded in parts of France, Switzerland and Germany.

Authorities in five departments in southern France this weekend advised residents to avoid intense physical activity, particularly those with heart or respiratory problems.

The latest dust episode, which has been under way since 6 April, is the third of its kind to reach Europe in recent weeks.

Dust plumes from the Sahara are a natural phenomenon and not unusual, though the increase this year is linked to warmer weather conditions across Western Europe.

"While it is not unusual for Saharan dust plumes to reach Europe, there has been an increase in the intensity and frequency of such episodes in recent years, which could be potentially attributed to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns," said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at Copernicus.

The two previous dust clouds stayed mostly over the Mediterranean and southern Europe, although some dust was found on cars as far north as Scandinavia.

This episode is expected to end progressively on Tuesday, reaching as far as Sweden, Finland, the Baltic and northwest Russia, according to Cams.

