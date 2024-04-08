Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loans

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has prohibited the use of foreign currency-denominated assets as collateral for Naira loans, except for specific instruments.

In a letter addressed to all banks and seen by ModernGhana News, the CBN directed that the current practice where bank customers use foreign currency as collateral for Naira loans should be wound down within 90 days.

The circular signed by Dr. Adetona Adedeji, Acting Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN noted that "The Central Bank of Nigeria has observed the prevailing situation where bank customers use Foreign Currency (FCY) as collaterals for Naira loans."

The bank noted two exceptions to the new rule - Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria and guarantees of foreign banks including Standby Letters of Credit.

Part of the statement said "Consequently, the current practice of using foreign currency-denominated collaterals for Naira loans is hereby prohibited, except, where the foreign currency collateral is:

- Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria; or

- Guarantees of foreign banks, including Standby Letters of Credit.”