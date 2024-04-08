ModernGhana logo
Berekum-Sampa Road rehabilitation begins

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
Berekum-Sampa Road rehabilitation begins
Government has commenced the rehabilitation of the 119-kilometer Berekum-Sampa road in Ghana's Bono Region.

In a ceremony held in Jinijini, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, officially handed over the project to Messrs Rango Construction Ltd, the company tasked with the rehabilitation work.

The rehabilitation will involve asphaltic finishing of the road, as well as the construction of drainage structures and road signs along the route.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Asenso-Boakye emphasized the strategic importance of the road, noting that it "connects Berekum to the border town of Sampa and traverses through major cashew-growing towns."

The minister stated that the project is part of the government's broader efforts to progressively realize its goal of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of major and critical trunk roads in all parts of the country.

He highlighted that the upgraded Berekum-Sampa Road will enhance accessibility to markets, healthcare, education, significantly reduce travel time and cost within these communities, and facilitate trade with our neighboring country of La Côte d'Ivoire.

The commencement of this rehabilitation project is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy and improve the overall connectivity and development of the Bono Region.

