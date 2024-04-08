ModernGhana logo
Afrisipa-Tekyire bypass nears completion

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
The 10.2-kilometer Afrisipa-Tekyire bypass project along the Sunyani-Kumasi highway is 76% completed.

The project is expected to be fully finished by May 2024.

The bypass is being constructed to enable Newmont Ghana Ltd, a major mining company in the region, to carry out its mining operations and related activities without interfering with the regular traffic flow on the existing road alignment.

This strategic infrastructure development is set to improve the overall transportation network in the Ahafo Region.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, during a site visit to assess the progress expressed satisfaction with the quality of work accomplished so far.

The completion of this bypass project is expected to bring about enhanced connectivity, improved traffic management, and support the growth of the mining industry associated with economic activities in the Ahafo Region.

This ongoing infrastructure development is in line with the government's broader commitment to upgrade and maintain critical road networks across the country.

