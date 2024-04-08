Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has given Ghanaians assurance that the country will soon experience a stable power supply.

He debunked claims that the country is experiencing load shedding, also known as dumsor.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament on Saturday, April 6, Mr. Mahama stressed that ECG is currently not shedding any load.

"The assurance is that we are doing our best and the lights are going to stay on. Most of the transformers that we spoke about and the intensification exercises are almost done so we should just stay positive," he said.

His comments come amid complaints from Ghanaians about frequent power outages in recent months, fueling concerns that the country could be returning to the era of dumsor that plagued the past NDC administration.

Citizens have called on authorities to issue a load shedding timetable to help prepare for the outages.

However, ECG maintains that the power fluctuations stem from technical issues, not a deliberate load-shedding program.