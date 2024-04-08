ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

Headlines Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has given Ghanaians assurance that the country will soon experience a stable power supply.

He debunked claims that the country is experiencing load shedding, also known as dumsor.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament on Saturday, April 6, Mr. Mahama stressed that ECG is currently not shedding any load.

"The assurance is that we are doing our best and the lights are going to stay on. Most of the transformers that we spoke about and the intensification exercises are almost done so we should just stay positive," he said.

His comments come amid complaints from Ghanaians about frequent power outages in recent months, fueling concerns that the country could be returning to the era of dumsor that plagued the past NDC administration.

Citizens have called on authorities to issue a load shedding timetable to help prepare for the outages.

However, ECG maintains that the power fluctuations stem from technical issues, not a deliberate load-shedding program.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation

5 minutes ago

Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals

5 minutes ago

Many banks may struggle due to BoGs new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report Many banks may struggle due to BoG’s new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report

43 minutes ago

I didnt refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor I didn’t refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor

43 minutes ago

High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary

43 minutes ago

UWR: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan UW/R: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan 

43 minutes ago

We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE

1 hour ago

2024 elections: 74 voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3 — Poll 2024 elections: ‘74% voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading ...

1 hour ago

Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loans Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loan...

1 hour ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line