The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) is the world’s oldest international writing competition, that provides an opportunity for young Commonwealth citizens to share their thoughts, ideas and experiences on key global issues and have their hard work and achievement celebrated internationally.

The Regional Coordinator for Africa (Literacy), Nikita Nkese, who is charged with the duties of ensuring that young people ages 18 and below, in 21 African Commonwealth Countries, have information about the competition, visited Future Leaders School La Kpeshie, Rock Foundation School Asha1, and Prospects International School Gbawe, all in Accra, to create awareness of the Competition.

On arrival at the schools, the School Heads appreciated the Regional Coordinator for Africa (Literacy), Nikita Nkese, for coming to their schools to create awareness for the prestigious competition among the students. They understood the significance of fostering creativity, critical thinking, and global awareness among the students, and believed that participating in such esteemed competitions aligns perfectly with their educational objectives.

The Competition embodies 2 categories which is the Senior Category and the Junior Category. The Essay takes a pattern that gives the participants freedom to express themselves in different ways i.e. short play, script writing, poem, letter, article, story, etc.

QCEC is over 130 years. Sadly, no African Child has won. This narrative is what Nikita Nkese and her team, are working hard to change.

Topics for Senior Category
(14-18 YEARS OF AGE)

  1. “It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” – Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. What small steps can you take to help tackle the climate crisis?
  2. Write a speech highlighting what you think is the most challenging issue facing the world today, and how Commonwealth values can be used to solve it.
  3. At the heart of Samoan way of life is ‘aiga’, meaning ‘family’ values including selflessness, hospitality, co-operation, respect and dignity. What core values and ideas from your culture can be used to enhance co-operation and community in the Commonwealth?
  4. The Commonwealth’s London Declaration aimed to strive for peace, liberty and progress. Write a letter to your President or Prime Minister about how to achieve those aims.

Topics for Junior Category
(UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

  1. What new habit could you adopt to positively contribute towards a greener Commonwealth?
  2. Write a dialogue between yourself and a grandparent about resilience and hope. What can you share with the older generation, and what can you learn from them?
  3. You are taking part in a beach clean-up and discover that you can speak to sea creatures. What are they saying, and how do you respond?
  4. You’re on a school exchange in a Commonwealth country different to your own. How do you make friends with people your age? (Consider similarities and differences in culture that may unite you).

The entries for the competition had commenced on March 15, 2024 and deadline is May 15, 2024. Nikita Nkese urged the students to make good use of this opportunity as they stand a chance to be awarded with an all-expense paid trip to London for a week of educational and cultural events, culminating in a special Awards Ceremony at a royal palace.

