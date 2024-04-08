08.04.2024 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh Paye, has urged both the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin and President Nana Akufo-Addo to abide by the constitution and cease engaging in what he deems as illegal actions.

The impasse stems from Parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill, on February 28, 2024.

The bill which seeks to criminalize all activities associated with the LGBTQ community has not received presidential assent to become a law.

A letter from the Presidency instructed Parliament not to transmit the bill for President Akufo-Addo's assent due to pending interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, filed an injunction on the approval of the ministerial nominees at the Supreme Court.

As a form of retribution, the Speaker then suspended the approval of new ministerial nominees. However, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor's suit was dismissed by the court.

Reacting to the situation, Ayeh Paye emphasized that both the Speaker of Parliament and the President must adhere to the constitution and refrain from overstepping their bounds.

"The Speaker has no power to adjourn Parliament without a vote; he can suspend and not adjourn and so his action was wrong," Ayeh Paye asserted.

Similarly, he admonished the Executive for interfering in parliamentary affairs, emphasizing that the President should not involve himself in matters of Parliament.

"Both organs should be guided by the constitution; what they're doing is illegal," Ayeh Paye stated firmly.

