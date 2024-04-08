ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.04.2024 Headlines

Be guided by the constitution; what you're doing is illegal — Ayeh Paye to Bagbin, Akufo-Addo

Be guided by the constitution; what you're doing is illegal —Ayeh Paye to Bagbin, Akufo-Addo
08.04.2024 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh Paye, has urged both the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin and President Nana Akufo-Addo to abide by the constitution and cease engaging in what he deems as illegal actions.

The impasse stems from Parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly referred to as the anti-gay bill, on February 28, 2024.

The bill which seeks to criminalize all activities associated with the LGBTQ community has not received presidential assent to become a law.

A letter from the Presidency instructed Parliament not to transmit the bill for President Akufo-Addo's assent due to pending interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, filed an injunction on the approval of the ministerial nominees at the Supreme Court.

As a form of retribution, the Speaker then suspended the approval of new ministerial nominees. However, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor's suit was dismissed by the court.

Reacting to the situation, Ayeh Paye emphasized that both the Speaker of Parliament and the President must adhere to the constitution and refrain from overstepping their bounds.

"The Speaker has no power to adjourn Parliament without a vote; he can suspend and not adjourn and so his action was wrong," Ayeh Paye asserted.

Similarly, he admonished the Executive for interfering in parliamentary affairs, emphasizing that the President should not involve himself in matters of Parliament.

"Both organs should be guided by the constitution; what they're doing is illegal," Ayeh Paye stated firmly.

Listen to him in the video below below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPA addresses ACEPs concern on the introduction of price floors for the downstream petroleum sector NPA addresses ACEP’s concern on the introduction of price floors for the downstr...

2 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere sues Henry Fitz, 2 others for leaking sex video after collecting GHS25,000 Serwaa Amihere sues Henry Fitz, 2 others for leaking sex video after collecting ...

3 hours ago

Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation

3 hours ago

Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals

3 hours ago

Many banks may struggle due to BoGs new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report Many banks may struggle due to BoG’s new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report

3 hours ago

I didnt refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor I didn’t refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor

3 hours ago

High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary

3 hours ago

UWR: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan UW/R: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan 

3 hours ago

We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE

4 hours ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line