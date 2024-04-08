ModernGhana logo
Anti-gay bill: Stop condemning Alan's 'vote for a Christian' comment and compel Akufo-Addo to sign bill — Ako Gunn slams Christian, Peace Councils

Godwin Ako Gunn, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Christian leaders for being interested in condemning Alan Kyerematen rather than leading the debate to compel President Akufo-Addo to sign the anti-gay bill into law.

Alan Kyerematen, founder and leader of the Movement for Change, sparked controversy when he asked Ghanaians to vote for a Christian leader with Christ-like qualities to lead the nation towards transformation.

Speaking at the Church of Pentecost’s Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly, Kyerematen stated, "As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader who is also Christlike.

“If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you, as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him; you shall also be in paradise when I come into power.”

However, Kyerematen's remarks drew criticism from various quarters, including Gunn, who questioned why Christian leaders were swift to condemn Kyerematen but remained silent on pressing issues such as the anti-gay bill.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM’s 'The Platform' programme, Gunn expressed his disappointment, stating, "There’s nothing wrong with voting for a Christ-like person, and so I don’t understand why he [Alan] is being criticized.

“I was expecting that they (Christian Council) would rather add their voices to discussions on the anti-gay bill. It’s worrying. I’ve not heard anything from the Christian Council or Peace Council; however, we are so quick to condemn Alan.

“I was expecting that they would rather lead the debate urging the President to assent to the bill."

Gideon Afful Amoako
