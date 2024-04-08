Actor and politician John Dumelo has reflected on his unsuccessful bid in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election in 2020, raising several factors that contributed to his defeat.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Dumelo revealed that one of the major challenges he faced during the 2020 elections was the absence of students from various tertiary institutions in the constituency.

This absence, he noted, had a detrimental impact on his campaign efforts and ultimately affected his votes.

"We went door to door, but we didn't go everywhere. The second one was that the students were not on campus, i.e., in 2020. And so that's how we lost," Dumelo explained.

According to him, the shortfall hindered their ability to garner massive support within the constituency.

However, despite the setbacks faced in the previous election, Dumelo expressed optimism and determination ahead of the December 7 elections.

He outlined plans to adopt a more strategic and targeted approach in his campaign for the 2024 elections.

"We've learned so many lessons. We've dotted our I's and crossed our t's, and we know why we lost, and we know how we can win in 2024," Dumelo asserted.

John Dumelo will be contesting the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Listen to him in the video below;

I lost the Ayawaso West Wuogon election in 2020 because students were not on campus... - John Dumelo#StarrChat #StarrFM#GHOneTV #ElectionHub pic.twitter.com/5g5WecIfxX — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) April 7, 2024