ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ayawaso West Wuogon elections: I lost in 2020 due to student absence on campus; I've learnt enough lessons to win 2024 — John Dumelo

Politics Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress NDC parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ayawaso West Wuogon National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo

Actor and politician John Dumelo has reflected on his unsuccessful bid in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election in 2020, raising several factors that contributed to his defeat.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Dumelo revealed that one of the major challenges he faced during the 2020 elections was the absence of students from various tertiary institutions in the constituency.

This absence, he noted, had a detrimental impact on his campaign efforts and ultimately affected his votes.

"We went door to door, but we didn't go everywhere. The second one was that the students were not on campus, i.e., in 2020. And so that's how we lost," Dumelo explained.

According to him, the shortfall hindered their ability to garner massive support within the constituency.

However, despite the setbacks faced in the previous election, Dumelo expressed optimism and determination ahead of the December 7 elections.

He outlined plans to adopt a more strategic and targeted approach in his campaign for the 2024 elections.

"We've learned so many lessons. We've dotted our I's and crossed our t's, and we know why we lost, and we know how we can win in 2024," Dumelo asserted.

John Dumelo will be contesting the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Listen to him in the video below;

I lost the Ayawaso West Wuogon election in 2020 because students were not on campus... - John Dumelo#StarrChat #StarrFM#GHOneTV #ElectionHub pic.twitter.com/5g5WecIfxX — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) April 7, 2024

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPA addresses ACEPs concern on the introduction of price floors for the downstream petroleum sector NPA addresses ACEP’s concern on the introduction of price floors for the downstr...

2 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere sues Henry Fitz, 2 others for leaking sex video after collecting GHS25,000 Serwaa Amihere sues Henry Fitz, 2 others for leaking sex video after collecting ...

3 hours ago

Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation

3 hours ago

Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals

3 hours ago

Many banks may struggle due to BoGs new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report Many banks may struggle due to BoG’s new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report

3 hours ago

I didnt refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor I didn’t refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor

3 hours ago

High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary

3 hours ago

UWR: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan UW/R: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan 

3 hours ago

We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE

4 hours ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line