‘NDC provided textbooks before laptops unlike NPP’ — Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Koku Anyidoho

Headlines Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi
The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has defended the party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s criticism of the Akufo-Addo government's One Student One Laptop program.

This come after the former deputy NDC chief scribe blasted Mr. Mahama for being a hypocrite and trying to score cheap political points by describing the distribution of the tablets as a vote-buying ploy.

In a social media post responding to commentary by former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, Mr Gyamfi said the Mahama administration prioritized the provision of textbooks when it rolled out its laptop distribution initiative.

"Somebody should tell @KokuAnyidoho that, at the time, the NDC/Mahama government was providing laptops for students, we were not owing six(6) terms of capitation grant; we had provided basic education students all their core textbooks and we had eliminated more than 2000 schools under trees," Sammy Gyamfi said.

He further noted that the Mahama administration also provided free uniforms and sandals to basic school children unlike the current government.

Mr Gyamfi argued the NPP cannot expect praise for the One Student One Tablet program when it has failed to deliver textbooks under the new curriculum almost five years after introduction.

"That is the gravamen of the issue, not equalization. It's about prioritization," the NDC Communications Officer stressed in defense of the party's criticism of the Akufo-Addo government's educational interventions.

