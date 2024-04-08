ModernGhana logo
Asem STEM project progressing steadily

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Progress on the construction of a new Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Junior High School (JHS) at Asem in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region is steadily advancing, according to reports.

The eleven-unit classroom block, initiated in March 2023, is now reported to be 90 percent complete, as confirmed by on-site contractors. During a visit to the site on Monday, April 8, 2024, it was observed that contractors are diligently working day and night to meet the project's deadline.

Mr. Kwame Adu-Mantey, the Chief Executive Officer of Focus One Constructions, the construction firm responsible for the project, stated in an exclusive interview with OTEC News that they are on schedule. He outlined the features of the completed project, including eleven classrooms, modern libraries, three laboratories, the school head's office, washrooms, a borehole with eight polytanks, two elevator shafts, a playground, canteen, and courtyard.

He reassured that the project will be finished and handed over to the government as planned.

Mr. Adu-Mantey credited the Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, for the project's progress, highlighting the Minister's commitment and ensuring a steady flow of funds for the construction work. He mentioned that Dr. Adutwum emphasized the significance of the project during a meeting with the contractors and encouraged them to complete it within the specified timeframe.

