07.04.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, on the issue of crimes that threaten citizenry personal security, the question to ponder over, as we enter the era of artifical intelligence, which will underpin the breathtakingly transformational 4th, 5th and 6th industrial revolutions, is: Should we give up privacy rights in exchange for assured security - made possible by blanket pervasive AI-bedrocked surveillance that can enable law enforcement agencies to have direct access to data from satellites orbiting our biosphere, to solve crimes worldwide?

The debilitating cultural wars (being fought by extremist tribalistic individuals beholden to crazy conspiracy theories to justify their lunacy), now in the grip of Western societies, threaten democracy - which, with all its faults, still remains the best system of government bedrocked on the rule of law, known to humanity: which best underpins free enterprise and safeguards individual liberty.

That said, when it comes to the issue of how best to deal with crime across the U. S., it is amazing that amidst the vision-limiting and original-thought suffocating miasma that America's divisive cultural wars represent, it seldom strikes thought leaders across the spectrum that simply exchanging privacy for blanket pervasive AI-bedrocked surveillance, will drastically reduce crime nationwide - and definitely stop illegal immigrants from voting, lol. Cakes can't be eaten and still be had, lol, can they? Commonsense, that. No?

In light of that, if one is clean living, isn't a hypocrite and has nothing to hide, lol, surely, giving up privacy rights in exchange for assured peace of mind that year round 24/7 security across America, resulting from AI bedrocked blanket surveillance, shouldn't be problematical? No?

Whatever be the case, in one's humble view, giving up privacy rights in exchange for assured security - made possible by blanket pervasive AI-bedrocked surveillance - if that saves democratic governance worldwide, shouldn't be problematical. Full stop. A word to the wise...