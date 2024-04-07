ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.04.2024 Headlines

Police arrest one person in connection with Juaso-Nkawkaw highway robbery; pursuing 3 others

Police arrest one person in connection with Juaso-Nkawkaw highway robbery; pursuing 3 others
07.04.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release on the robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

In the release issued on Sunday, April 7, the Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the robbery incident.

The release further indicated that the Police are pursuing three other accomplices involved in the robbery.

“The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person and pursuing three (3) others in a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

“Police patrol teams on the highway responded to the robbery incident at about 0100hrs on Sunday 7th April 2024 and arrested one person. No one was injured,” the Police release said.

The release further noted that there is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested, assuring the public that they shall surely get them.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Thousands of Rwandans congregated to honour victims of the 1994 genocide. By LUIS TATO AFP 'I am not alone': Rwandans remember 1994 genocide

9 hours ago

Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho airport —Kwami Sefa Kayi Building an international airport in Cape Coast will be as useless as the Ho air...

9 hours ago

Alans contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow Alan’s contributions to Ghana unparalleled – Nana Ohene Ntow

9 hours ago

Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner Nungua Child Marriage: There's no age limit for betrothal – Legal Practitioner

9 hours ago

CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide CJ reopens Court of Appeal nationwide

9 hours ago

Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing Oforikrom: Body of missing three-year-old girl found, tongue missing

9 hours ago

Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal Akufo-Addo submits 20 names for appointment to Court of Appeal

9 hours ago

Lets not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Martin Kpebu Let’s not stampede presidency in releasing KPMG report on SML-GRA contract — Mar...

9 hours ago

Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymond Atuguba Underage marriage: Investigations must consider cultural practices – Prof Raymon...

11 hours ago

AFP YASUYOSHI CHIBA Rwanda marks 30 years since genocide that horrified the world

Just in....
body-container-line