Police arrest one person in connection with Juaso-Nkawkaw highway robbery; pursuing 3 others

07.04.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release on the robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

In the release issued on Sunday, April 7, the Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the robbery incident.

The release further indicated that the Police are pursuing three other accomplices involved in the robbery.

“The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person and pursuing three (3) others in a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway.

“Police patrol teams on the highway responded to the robbery incident at about 0100hrs on Sunday 7th April 2024 and arrested one person. No one was injured,” the Police release said.

The release further noted that there is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested, assuring the public that they shall surely get them.