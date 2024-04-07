ModernGhana logo
Bawumia leads government delegation to pay homage to late 'Sunyanimanhene' 

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday led government delegation to join the funeral rites of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late “Sunyanimanhene”.

Accompanying the Vice President were the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, Mr. Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the NPP, Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy, Mr. Tua Yeboah, Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

Others were the national and regional party executives, members of parliament, parliamentary candidates, Ministers, Municipal and District Chief Executives and party stalwarts.

Mr Awuah, also the MP for Sunyani West, conveyed President Nana Akufo-Addo’s support by announcing his donation of Ghc 100,000, with an additional Ghc 100,000 donation from the Vice President to support the funeral activities.

Additionally, assorted drinks and packs of water were donated to show respect for the late paramount chief of sunyani.

Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, along with sub-chiefs, received mourners and delegations during the ceremony.

Various organizations, including the Ghana Cocoa Board, Bono Regional Health Directorate, Star Assurance Company, Sunyani College of Nursing and Midwifery, Sunyani Secondary School Old Students Association, Bono Football Association, and traditional leaders, were present to express their condolences and support to the Sunyani traditional council and the Boahen Korkor family.

The late Nana Nkrawiri, who died in July 2022, at the Bono Regional Hospital, was born on Friday, May 31, 1946, in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital. Nana Nkrawiri, a retired educationist, was known in private life as Mr Osei Kofi.

He was enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980, with the stool name Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

GNA

