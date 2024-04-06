Using Technology to Teach Creative and Innovative Writing to Empower Sudan’s Girls and Women

It was a wonderfully powerful day for girls and women attending “Project Empower” on Tuesday, 26th March 2024, One Africa Forum (https://oneafricaforum.org) officially launched our Empowerment and Mentorship Program for young women and girls “Project Empower.”

The first of its kind in Sudan, this project launched in South Sudan will run through “Banat Power Initiative in South Sudan.” “Banat Power Initiative” is a local organization founded by Emma Kwaje, who is also the One Africa Forum National Coordinator in South Sudan (https://www.linkedin.com/company/banat-power-initiative/). Ms. Kwaje is partnering with Professors William and Aida Jackson and others to provide strategies that improve reading, spelling, comprehension, and grammar in the writing process in English and their native languages. Stated by Ms. Kwaje,

"Our goal is to advocate for girls' rights and to empower them to share their ideas and make a difference in their communities. The mentorship program is crafted to help girls develop essential skills, have proper communication skills, and offer them other platforms so that they can advocate for themselves."

Sharing the influences for women and girls to be storytellers and sharing online resources for Sudan women writers that are not celebrated and known such as: 1) Rania Mamoun, 2) Safia Elhillo, 3) Omayma Abdullah, 4) Najlaa Eltom 5) Ann al-Safi , 6) Stella Gaitano , 7) Ishraga Mustafa , 8) Shamael Elnoor and 9) Leila Aboulela

To achieve the objectives, organizations like Future Africa Leaders Foundation, and Scenius Hub to keep this incredible initiative alive. This collaboration aims to provide mentorship and foster the personal development, leadership skills, and creative and innovative writing expression of young girls and women.

Developing and improving the skills of writing, authorship, penmanship, and critical thinking that aligns with content creation, the arts, and writing is a key educational objective. Providing the opportunity for the girls and women participating in the writing project to be published on news and reporting platforms to share their voices, enhance their local awareness of social issues and inspire and empower girls and women around them. An important part for women to contribute to the process of storytelling and sharing history locally in the regions of Sudan and nationally where there once was none.

At the launch, we were honored to have distinguished guests and representatives from leading global organization like the United Nations Population funds (UNFPA), Union of Journalists, South Sudan, GoGirls ICT Initiative, and Directors from One Africa Forum who took turns to share their valuable insights and experiences. To help inspire the girls and women and share with them the opportunities to continue their education, contribute to the conversations on social issues important to them and their families and allow the larger Sudan community to hear their concerns in social, business, entrepreneurial and issues of commerce and employment.

Shruti (UNFPA) South Sudan, Majak Kuany Alier (Union of Journalists of South Sudan), Yine Yenki, (GoGirls ICT Initiative), Prince Edoseghe Erhahon and Profs. William and Aida Jackson of the United States with MetaverseWP and LoveBuilt Life, LLC respectively, Theo Masango and other directors and coordinators from One Africa Forum were among the dignitaries of the day. Their incites, experiences and willingness to mentor will open new doors of inspiration for Sudan’s women in the writing, content creation, publication, technology processes.

Speaking at the launch, Edoseghe Prince Erhahon (One Africa Forum) asserted, “Education is the cornerstone to empowerment.” While adding that “Empowerment means providing tools for economic independence” he assured the people that “The environment we are trying to create is to empower women to overcome challenges, this is because, “We value your voices.” He also called on all stakeholders to continue to support and promote such initiatives, stressing that “If we empower women, it is the foundation for our future.” Professors William and Aida Jackson located in the United States share inspirational words about the value of their collective voices in making changes in the social issues that are challenging the area, how creating businesses and being entrepreneurs for the future can come from writing and the value of the integration of The Arts and publication of stories that can share their individual and collective voices in storytelling.

The Jackson’s are educators of over 30yrs in the United States and their collective businesses MetaverseWP (https://metaversewp.com/) and LoveBuilt Life, LLC (https://lovebuiltlife.com) have sponsored, promoted, empowered over 400 youth, teens and young adults across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and now working in Sudan to help youth, teens, young adults, girls and women achieve their educational and economic goals.

Collaborations like this have continental influences to promote families to grow beyond their current economic and educational levels. It is important that initiatives like these grow across Africa to build communities and collectively solve social, economic, and ethnic challenges so Africa can become the pillar and model for success across multiple areas while applying technological achievements in education, and social ecosystems and infrastructures.

Prof. William Jackson, MAT – Technology Education Program Director for One Africa Forum