World Health Day 2024 -My Health, My Right

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of diseases or infirmity (World Health Organization constitution).

Globally, it is found that at least 140 nations recognises health as a fundamental human right in their constitution.

Nonetheless, human health still remains under attack as systems and institutions keep failing to prioritising the need of human health rights. The world is in turmoil. There is multiple crises ranging from disasters to conflict to climate emergencies, which are all threatening the right to health globally. Unfortunately, the marginalised and vulnerable in society suffers the most.

In Ghana, the situation is no different. There is inadequate health personnel and infrastructure, malaria, diarrhea and other diseases are still looming, health insurance schemes are still bleeding with several complaints from the general public as to the scheme being nonfunctional, among others.

It should be iterated that just like fundamental human rights to freedom and justice, right to equality, right to liberty and personal security among others, the right to health is also vital as the right to health is the right to life and everybody deserves to live. Hence everybody deserves their right to health. AbibiNsroma Foundation in partnership with Ghana Coalition of Health is embarking on a GAVI immunization program to support immunization services of children under 5years in Ghana.

Therefore, call on leaders of various nations especially Ghana and all stakeholders, CSO's involved need to rise and champion the right to health for everyone, everywhere. It should be a priority that people have access to quality health services, education and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, Clean Environment, good nutrition etc. This will go a long way to improving the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the human race.

Mavis Logdon

AbibiNsroma Foundation

www.abibiNsromafoundation.org