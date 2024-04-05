Should all those involved in the Nungua child marriage scandal face the music, metaphorically speaking?

05.04.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, today, the question that a wise and aspirational African people like Ghanaians ought to ponder over is: Should all those involved in the Nungua Traditional Council sanctioned child marriage scandal face the music, metaphorically speaking?

That said, dear critical-reader, truth be told, when one first heard about the marriage of the 12-year old girl to a present-day 65-year old progeny and Nungua beneficiary, of our pre-colonial tribal system's ruling-elites' inherited-privilege -demographic, one was under the mistaken impression that it was a Ghanaian media April Fool's Day joke, and so didn't pay much attention to it - dismissing it as an yet example of the lack of seriousness on the part of many of the professionals who people the media landscape of our bankrupted benighted homeland Ghana.

With the greatest respect, it is vital that at all material times, Traditional Authorities across the entirety of the sovereign landmass of our country, like the rest of us, understand clearly that the laws and regulations underpinning Ghana's 4th Republic's bedrocking-system, supercede all our nation's traditional customary laws, practices and edicts, bar none.

That is why it must be impressed upon the Chiefs and Elders of the Nungua Traditional Area, that just because they say so, and believe same to be true, doesn't mean that their outmoded customary laws, practices and sundry edicts, as regards child marriage, supercede guaranteed citizenry basic human rights (and concomitant ctizenry civil society obligations), outlined in the 1992 Constitution. No. No. No.

Child marriage (like ritual murder, yet another outmoded traditional customary practice, lol!), is prohibited in the Ghana of the 4th Republic, even as we speak - and there are also no exceptions to the legal restriction banning child marriage in the Leviathan that is the Ghanaian nation-state. Full stop. Let us all bear in mind that ignorance of the law, is no defence, oooo, Ghanafuor. That is why, with the greatest respect, all those involved in this scandalous outrage, in which a child of 12 has been married off to a 65-year old man, must face the music, metaphorically speaking. Full stop. No question. Case closed. Yooooooooo...