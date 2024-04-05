Are pre-election prior-accomplished-deeds not empty promises in party manifestos what now count with Ghanaian voters?

05.04.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, as the campaign season for this December's presidential and parliamentary elections enters a critical phase, the question that politically clued-on voters need to ponder over is: Are pre-election prior-accomplished-deeds, not empty promises in party manifestos, what now count the most with Ghanaian voters? Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiii, oooo, Ghanafuor.

Having been forced to become cynical about the intentions of today's avaricious and criticism-averse politicians, as a result of the unprecedented high-level corruption (of the family-and-friends variant of the nation-wrecking canker of gargantuan public procurement thievery, which has finally resulted in the bankrupting of their country), it is obvious that the vast majority of the ordinary people of Ghana, have now cottoned on to the fact the manifestos of political parties are invariably dissembling-propaganda-documents, full of pie-in-the-sky policy proposals, which in reality are mere empty promises, meant to beguile the unwary, oooo, Ghanafuor, lol. Yooooooo...

In light of such realism, the question that wise and aspirational Africans desirous of living in a country whose resources benefit all its people, not just a greedy and powerful few, ought to ponder over, dear critical-reader, is: What should truly honest and selfless politicians do, to convince Ghanaians that they will be able to transform their bankrupted Republic, into a prosperous and equitable society, if elected to govern Ghana, after January 7th, 2025, in this December's presidential and parliamentary elections?

Clearly, as it is probably the largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which is most likely to win both the December 2024 presidential election, and romp home to victory, by sweeping most of the constituency parliamentary seats, too, by a landslide, the question ordinary Ghanaians ought to ponder over, dear critical-reader is: What are some of the key pivotal steps must the NDC's leadership take, before the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, to reassure Ghanaians that the next NDC government, will be able to set their Republic onto a path that will eventually lead to the transformation of their Motherland Ghana (from a bankrupted country held hostage by a ruthless and selfish cabal that has gang-raped it brutally in turns, at every turn, lol), into a confident and proud African nation that enjoys unparalleled prosperity, which benefits all its societal demographics?

In that regard, dear critical-reader, avoiding adding to the massive mountain of foreign debt (piled up by Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Cominiiini & Co, lol, because they profited mightily at arms length from such foreign loans), of the current government-of-the-day, is a given. No question. Full stop.

It is for that reason that as sure as day follows night, it follows a priori, that the next NDC administration must shift unto the private-sector of our national economy, the whole burden of funding the modernisation and expansion of our infrastructure, and thereby avoid the stymied-curse resulting from adding to the height of the piled up massive foreign debt mountain left by all its predecessor regimes.

The negotiated pre-election pre-election prior-accomplished-deed required from the next NDC administration, in that regard, will be to sign up to, and commit publicly to incentivising joint-venture partnerships between Italian, Japanese and Ghanaian private sector construction companies, to finance, for example, high-speed railway lines from Accra to all regional capitals, and tolled dualised 6-lane concrete motorways from Accra to all our 16 regional capitals future-proofed for the coming era of a global mobility sector made up entirely of self-driving EVs. Today. Not tomorrow. Full stop. Yoooooooo...

Those two above mentioned NDC secured negotiated pre-election prior-accomplished-deeds, will obviously require trips to Italy and Japan by the leadership of the NDC. Today. Not tomorrow, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yooooooo...

Land redistribution that will enable all landless Ghanaian families and individuals that currently lack them, to either , build family homes or own farmland, in new planned climate smart green communities nationwide, private sector delivered generational levelling-up initiative, made possible

by nationalising all Stool Lands now in the hands of Chiefs, who will be compensated with 100-year green bonds they can discount to raise cash every time the need to do so arises. A secondary market for such 100-year green bonds can be developed by the Ghana Stock Exchange. It ought to be seen and thought of as reparation by Chiefs for their predecessors'

pillaging slave raiding wars to capture prisoners to sell to European and Arab traders, and penitence for their predecessors betrayal of ordinary people, by

allowing their Motherland to be occupied by European colonisers. Simple.

Finally, dear critical-reader, all the above, are examples of some of the key pre-election prior-accomplished-deeds - not empty promises in party manifestos - that now clearly count with Ghanaian voters, as indicators of the transformational leadership required from political parties and Ghana's hard-of-hearing ruling elites, to enable them to successfully transform our bankrupted Republic into a prosperous society that benefits all its demographics equitably, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yooooooo. A word to the wise...